Man charged with attempted murder after dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire

Stevenson is charged with attempted murder for the incident that happened on the evening of March 21.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested after dousing a woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Keitrick Stevenson, 41, is charged with attempted murder after being accused of approaching a victim with a plastic pitcher full of gasoline at a home on the 1000 block of Prescott Road in Columbia on March 21.

According to deputies, Stevenson singled out the victim before throwing the gasoline, and as she ran away, he then threw several matches at her.

The victim was caught on fire by Stevenson and fell down before being rushed to an area hospital.

The plastic pitcher used in the crime helped investigators find Stevenson because they were able to determine he purchased it at a nearby Family Dollar store that same day, along with matches.

were able to determine that he purchased it at a nearby Family Dollar store that same day, along with matches.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the victim remains a patient at the burn center.

According to Sheriff Lott, Stevenson is an extremely violent repeat offender.

“This isn’t our first run-in with Mr. Stevenson. We arrested him for stabbing a man to death in 2006. He did time for that and got out only to try and kill someone else,” Lott said.

Lott said during a press conference Wednesday that Stevenson has a total disregard for human life.

Stevenson was arrested without incident at a home in Blythewood Tuesday morning by the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force and RCSD Special Response Team.

Stevenson is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

