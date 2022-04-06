SkyView
Gov. McMaster declares April for Gamecocks

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team received recognition from legislators Wednesday at the South Carolina State House.

WIS News 10 streamed it live as it happened.

Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed April 2022 as the South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Month.

April is officially South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Month(South Carolina Governor's Office)

