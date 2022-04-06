Gov. McMaster declares April for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team received recognition from legislators Wednesday at the South Carolina State House.
Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed April 2022 as the South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Month.
Today I am proud to proclaim April 2022 as South Carolina Gamecock NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Month in the great state of South Carolina.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 6, 2022
Congratulations, Coach @dawnstaley and the @GamecockWBB team on your historic season! pic.twitter.com/RwKN8zO3Sv
The celebration has moved over to the Senate, where “Sandstorm” is very unlikely to be played again, but the Gamecocks and Coach Staley are just as popular. pic.twitter.com/He3SDL64gH— Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 6, 2022
.@GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley being honored today at the State House after winning their second national championship Sunday. Lots of FAMs and garnet among the lawmakers here in the House chamber! pic.twitter.com/V633kEvBbO— Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 6, 2022
Never seen so much excitement in the SC House chamber for a special guest 👀 pic.twitter.com/YBfUtft2di— Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 6, 2022
