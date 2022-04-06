SkyView
Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and the Lexington County Sheriff’s...
The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests.(Pexels.com)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia men are facing 14 charges in a child sex abuse case. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Jordan Keith Agee, 22, and Michael Dewayne Elkin, 52, both of West Columbia were arrested.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests. Both cases are unrelated but the charges are related to sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators said Elkin sent a sexually explicit image to someone he believed was a minor and encourage them to send him explicit material.

Agee was arrested on March 30, 2022 after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Agee is accused of producing, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count; four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Elkin is charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

