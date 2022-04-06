SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘I see barren fields’: Ukrainian Civil Society leaders discuss wartime agriculture disruptions

Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it means for global food security.
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it...
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it means for global food security.(GRAY DC)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Known as the breadbasket of Europe, Ukraine is one of the top exporters of grain in the world.

The ongoing war is expected to cut trade drastically. Some economists fear the war will disrupt the global food chain, leading to famine in parts of the East and higher domestic commodity costs.

“Ukraine basically exports to a number of countries in North Africa and the Middle East,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who told Gray DC his department is monitoring the situation. “These are developing countries. These are countries that rely a great deal on that wheat supply to be able to feed their people.”

Wheat growers in the U.S are already facing high operating costs and drought conditions. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says it’s unlikely the U.S will be able to fill any gap that might be created by the war.

“Even if America does everything we can to grow more wheat, it’s not going to be enough to replace what comes through the Black Sea right now,” said Marshall.

During a Wednesday press conference, Marshall and fellow GOP Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) discussed the issue with members of the Ukrainian Civil Society.

Ukrainian Military volunteer Maria Berlinska says Russia is using food as a quiet weapon, starving residents into submission and targeting farmland and agriculture infrastructure.

“We have less and less fields, and we have less and less opportunities,” said Berlinska.

During the discussion, she pleaded for additional aid in the form of weapons, sanctions, and international pressure on Russia.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident
Stevenson is charged with attempted murder for the incident that happened on the evening of...
Man charged with attempted murder after dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of the Midlands
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
Coroner rules detention center death homicide

Latest News

Rock Hill tragedy: One year since 6 people killed by former NFL player
Vincent & Brutus
Furry Friend Friday - Vincent and Brutus
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Richland County Sheriff’s Department honoring fallen deputy
Images from the scene in Allendale where a tornado touched down.
New details emerge in surveys, more tornadoes confirmed
Statehouse Sunset
Push for medical marijuana in SC advances to House floor for debate