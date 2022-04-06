Gamecocks receive presidential congratulations
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After winning the NCAA National Championship the Gamecocks received a presidential congratulations.
President Joe Biden tweeted about the team’s victory.
My brackets may have been wrong, but I could not be more proud of the @GamecockWBB and @KUHoops for their NCAA championship wins. Your schools, your nation, and your president are proud of you. I’m looking forward to your visit to the White House.— President Biden (@POTUS) April 5, 2022
