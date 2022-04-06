FIRST ALERT: Tracking another round of potential strong storms on Wednesday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking more storms for the Midlands on Wednesday.

First Alert Headlines:

- Tonight, we’ll see quiet conditions across the Midlands. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

- Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.

- We’re tracking a cold front that will approach the region Wednesday, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially for areas along and south of I-20. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

- Drier weather pushes in for Friday. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

- Much cooler weather pushes in for Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s! Lows will be in the upper 30s.

First Alert Weather Story:

After an active severe weather day with several tornado warnings and some confirmed tornadoes in the Midlands, we’re keeping an eye on yet another round of strong storms that could impact the area Wednesday.

First, for tonight, we’ll see a few clouds over the area. Most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.

Another round of rain and storms will arrive with a cold front. That front will push storms our way, mainly by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Areas along and south of I-20 will have the best chance to see strong to severe storms Wednesday.

In fact, parts of the area are under a Slight Risk of severe storms. We’ll need to watch for the potential for isolated tornadoes to develop along with gusty winds. We could see periods of heavy rain. While we don’t believe we’ll see as many severe storms like we saw today, don’t let your guard down. Rain chances are around 50%. Some rain will likely stick around overnight into early Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s Wednesday.

By Thursday, after a few early showers, we’ll see our sky conditions gradually improve. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Cooler weather arrives for Friday. It will be breezy. High temperatures will cool into the mid 60s.

Even cooler weather pushes in for Saturday. In fact, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s! By Saturday night, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up!!

Sunday brings sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Tonight: A few clouds. Mild. Lows in the 60s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Early Showers (20-30%). Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: A Few Clouds. Breezy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

