Emergency shelter opens in Allendale after tornado, school district closed until Thursday

Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina and a tornado touched...
Thousands of people were without power after storms hit South Carolina and a tornado touched down in Allendale
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WIS) - An emergency shelter has opened in Allendale County after a tornado passed through the downtown area Tuesday.

The American Red Cross of SC opened a shelter at Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy Tuesday.

The Allendale County School District also announced all schools will remain closed on Wednesday, April 6, and move to an eLearning platform.

At this time, schools and offices are scheduled to resume their regular schedule on Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

