Emergency shelter opens in Allendale after tornado, school district closed until Thursday

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WIS) - An emergency shelter has opened in Allendale County after a tornado passed through the downtown area Tuesday.

An emergency shelter has opened in #Allendale County.



The @RedCrossSC opened a shelter at the Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School located at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy, Fairfax, SC 29827.



Service animals are allowed at the facility. — SCEMD (@SCEMD) April 6, 2022

The American Red Cross of SC opened a shelter at Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School at 3305 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy Tuesday.

The Allendale County School District also announced all schools will remain closed on Wednesday, April 6, and move to an eLearning platform.

At this time, schools and offices are scheduled to resume their regular schedule on Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.