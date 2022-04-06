SkyView
Coroner rules detention center death homicide

Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lason Butler’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to Bakari Sellers of Strom Law, representing the family of the Alvin S. Glenn inmate who died in custody on February 12.

Sellers shared with WIS that the Richland County Coroner’s Office made the manner of death designation as homicide earlier today. Previously, an autopsy report revealed that Butler’s cause of death was dehydration.

Sellers said the homicide designation is the first step in the process for potential criminal charges being filed.

“We have a lot of faith in the coroner’s office, in the sheriff’s office and in the solicitor’s office. This family has no faith in county council,” Sellers said. “We’ll see if they will step up and do what’s right in terms of accountability.”

Sellers also noted that “this is a complicated investigation because there are a lot of people who failed Lason. If a dog was treated the way Lason was treated, people would be in prison.”

This is a developing story.

Previous Coverage: Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead

