SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia to hold parade in celebration of Gamecocks national championship win

Gamecocks win the National Championship
Gamecocks win the National Championship(WHNS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann has announced that there will be a parade in honor of the Gamecocks’ national championship win.

The parade will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at the State House, according to a tweet from Rickenmann.

The parade will be streamed live on WIS. A live feed will be attached to this story shortly before it starts.

“I can’t wait to celebrate our national champions with y’all,” tweeted Rickenmann.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident
Stevenson is charged with attempted murder for the incident that happened on the evening of...
Man charged with attempted murder after dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of the Midlands
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
Coroner rules detention center death homicide

Latest News

Rock Hill tragedy: One year since 6 people killed by former NFL player
Vincent & Brutus
Furry Friend Friday - Vincent and Brutus
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Richland County Sheriff’s Department honoring fallen deputy
Images from the scene in Allendale where a tornado touched down.
New details emerge in surveys, more tornadoes confirmed
Statehouse Sunset
Push for medical marijuana in SC advances to House floor for debate