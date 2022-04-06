Columbia to hold parade in celebration of Gamecocks national championship win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann has announced that there will be a parade in honor of the Gamecocks’ national championship win.

The parade will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at the State House, according to a tweet from Rickenmann.

I'm excited to announce that we're celebrating @GamecockWBB with a downtown parade and ceremony at the Statehouse next Wednesday the 13th at 6:00 pm!



I can't wait to celebrate our national champions with y'all!#forevertothee #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/AZG6DSP7BT — Daniel J. Rickenmann (@colamayor) April 6, 2022

The parade will be streamed live on WIS. A live feed will be attached to this story shortly before it starts.

