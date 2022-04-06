Clarendon School Districts 2 and 4 to operate on two-hour delays Wednesday

CLARENDON, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the aftermath of weather in the area Tuesday, Clarendon schools will operate on two-hour delayed schedules Wednesday.

“Due to extensive power outages and damage in our area from the storms earlier tonight, all of Clarendon School District 4 will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday, April 6th,” an official statement said.

Elementary schools students will report at 9:30 a.m. High schools students will report at 10 a.m.

Clarendon School District Two schools will open at 10:00 am on Wednesday, and students are asked to report at 10 a.m. All employees are asked to report to work at 8:30 a.m.

