Bald eagle in critical condition after being shot with over 20 pellets

An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle was likely shot mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body, resulting in lead poisoning and a broken wing. The eagle was in critical condition as of Sunday, April 3, 2022.(Raptor Education Group, Inc.)
By Jimmie Kaska and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
ANTIGO, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A reward is being offered for information about a bald eagle shot by pellets in Wisconsin last week.

The Raptor Education Group is offering a $3,000 reward for tips about the shooting, which left the raptor with lead poisoning and a broken wing.

The female eagle was found in the Town of Cooks Valley, about 95 miles east of Minneapolis. The Raptor Education Group said it appears the eagle was struck with bird shot while in mid-flight and had over 20 pellets in her body. With bird shot, each shot shell has small pellets that spray, increasing the likelihood of hitting the target.

As of Sunday, the eagle was in critical condition. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting, the organization said.

In addition to the reward from the Raptor Education Group, citizens in Chippewa and Dunn counties and surrounding areas have also pledged rewards for anyone who provides information to law enforcement leading to an arrest. As of Wednesday morning, those reward pledges eclipsed $3,000, which combined with the reward being offered by the Raptor Education group puts the total reward over $6,000.

An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle was likely shot mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body, resulting in lead poisoning and a broken wing. Here, a worker with the non-profit organization helps examine the eagle.(Raptor Education Group, Inc.)

The Raptor Education Group, which rehabilitates injured or sick birds, said they were aware of 32 shootings involving protected species of birds last year, including a dozen instances of a bald eagle being shot. The organization also reported that they took in a peregrine falcon, which was recently on protected species lists, last week after it had been shot in New London on Thursday, but it died due to its injuries.

In regard to the shooting of the bald eagle, the organization said that it’s hard to mistake an adult bald eagle for any other type of bird due to its clearly visible white head and white tail feathers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources or the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Raptor Education Group is a nonprofit dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of wild birds and public education on wildlife issues. You can visit their website for more information about their work, to donate or to learn more about birds.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

