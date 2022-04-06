SkyView
1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed and several more were injured when severe storms passed through north Bryan County on Tuesday evening.

The Bryan County communications manager confirmed that a woman was killed in the Homestead neighborhood. Multiple injuries were confirmed in the Park Place neighborhood and near Hendrix Park.

According to the CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital, 12 people injured from the storm were sent to East Georgia Regional Hospital.

A state of emergency has been declared in the county in response to the storm. A curfew was put into effect in the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday to help prevent trespassing into the impacted areas of North Bryan County including Homestead, Park Place, the Black Creek Golf Course, and the County Buildings in Pembroke to protect properties.

A staging area was setup at Lanier Primary for those impacted by the storm, according to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services.

Transportation by bus to the shelter is available from Pembroke City Hall at 353 N Main St, Pembroke, the Wilma Edwards entrance to Park Place and the Ellabell Post Office at 8745 US-280 E, Ellabell.

Donations should be directed to Ellabell United Methodist Church at 3279 GA-204, Ellabell.

