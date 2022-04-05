SkyView
Traffic stop in Lexington County leads to sheriffs finding multiple drugs

Robert Joseph Helrigel Jr.
Robert Joseph Helrigel Jr.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested for drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Monday morning.

A Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Robert Joseph Helrigel Jr., 39, on River Road.

According to officials, Helrigel was pulled over for a traffic violation, and inside his car a rifle and handgun were found.

“The deputy immediately smelled marijuana coming from inside Helrigel’s car, which established probable cause to search the car,” Lexington County sheriff Jay Koon said.

Koon says Helrigel had a box in his car with about 625 grams of meth inside, and in a separate bag, there was about 100 grams of fentanyl.

The deputy also found scales and packing items, which officials say are typically used in the scale of drugs, along with $600 in cash.

Helrigel was charged with drug and weapon charges in connection to trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry and more.

He was arrested on the scene and is being held at Lexington County Detention Center.

https://www.lexingtonscsheriff.com/news-releases/traffic-stop-leads-to-arrest-on-drugs-and-weapons-charges/

