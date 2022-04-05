Traffic reopen after tractor-trailer overturns on I-20 West

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-20 west near Broad River Road Tuesday, bringing traffic to a halt. Around 3 p.m. officials said they’d cleared the road.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: traffic is once again moving along I-20 WB near Broad River Rd following this afternoon’s tractor trailer crash. pic.twitter.com/7rWRH6uRKD — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 5, 2022

Crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were working to clear the scene around 12:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

