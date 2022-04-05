SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Traffic reopen after tractor-trailer overturns on I-20 West

Traffic stalled after tractor-trailer overturns on I-20 West
Traffic stalled after tractor-trailer overturns on I-20 West(CRFD)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-20 west near Broad River Road Tuesday, bringing traffic to a halt. Around 3 p.m. officials said they’d cleared the road.

Crews with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were working to clear the scene around 12:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

school bus generic
LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather threats
Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
The LCSD responding officer then arrived at Shivers’ residence, located in the 200 block of...
Lexington County man sentenced to 75 years in shooting death of girlfriend
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warnings in the Midlands
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warnings in the Midlands
A student was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in their car at Spring Valley...
Spring Valley student arrested, loaded gun at school

Latest News

traffic block on I-95
Traffic backed up on I-95 southbound
Generic car crash
One dead after wreck with Richland Two school bus
FILE PHOTO of traffic cone. (Source: Pixabay)
LIST: Road closures and detours for Lexington Shamrock Parade
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers