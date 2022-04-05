Tiger says he plans to play in Masters this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf superstar Tiger Woods told reporters Tuesday morning that “as of right now,” he plans to play in the Masters this week.

And he feels like he can win.

It’s been the question on everyone’s minds since he arrived in town a couple of days ago to practice and prepare. He’s on the player list for the Masters but has been mostly on the sidelines of golf for the past year since suffering injuries in a February 2021 car accident.

He’d said it could be a game-day decision whether he’d compete in the Masters.

But that changed Tuesday morning.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” he said.

He said the question hasn’t been whether he can hit the ball but whether he can handle getting around the golf course after suffering injuries that almost cost him a leg.

But in testing the situation at Augusta National Golf Club and at home, he feels like he can play the 27 holes.

And not just that. When a reporter asked whether he thought he could win, his reply was, “I do.”

“My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day, and that’s been the challenge,” he said.

He’s glad to be back in Augusta.

“It’s been a tough, tough year and a lot of stuff that I had to deal with that I don’t wish on anyone, but here we are, Masters week,” he said.

“It’s great to be back and to feel the energy and excitement of the patrons again,” he said.

If he could sum up his thoughts after what he’s been through for the past 14 months, he said the word would be “thankful.”

“Thankful for just everyone’s support, everyone who’s been involved in my process of the work that I’ve put in each and every day, the people I work with, my whole team,” he said, not to mention. “All the support from the players out here.”

If anyone can overcome the injuries, it’s Tiger Woods.

“If I can still compete at the highest level, I’m going to,” he said.

“And if I feel like I can still win, I’m going to play.”

