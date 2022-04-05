Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Earth Day and CIU holds RAMServe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, put Earth Day on your calendar. The Columbia-area nonprofit Keep the Midlands Beautiful will celebrate Earth Day by hosting a volunteer litter pickup.

The event is part of a series called Spotless Service Saturday where business owners, civic organizations, churches, and residents unite to address the growing litter problem. This event coincides with The Great American Cleanup, an annual nationwide cleanup program initiated by Keep America Beautiful.

Once the cleanup is complete, all participants will be invited to return supplies, receive thank-you gifts and lunch. The volunteer who collects the most trash will receive a prize.

And also picking up trash today are some of the 1,000 students who are gathering together for a huge community effort. Early this morning, students at Columbia International University hosted students of Benedict College and Columbia College for today’s kickoff of RAMServe.

The Ram is the CIU mascot. And in this case, RAM stands for “Renewal Around the Midlands” with the motto of “Family, friends and neighbors serving together.” In addition to picking up litter, they’re doing repair projects, ringing bells for the Salvation Army to raise money for Ukraine, fixing a roof of a church building, and doing yard work for elderly residents. Even playing a board game with those who don’t have anyone. They’re also helping to organize clothes at the Oliver Gospel Mission Thrift Store.

Students from Ben Lippen, Dreher, Eau Claire and Lower Richland high schools also are spanning out across greater Columbia today to serve their community.

