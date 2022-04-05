SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Earth Day and CIU holds RAMServe

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, put Earth Day on your calendar. The Columbia-area nonprofit Keep the Midlands Beautiful will celebrate Earth Day by hosting a volunteer litter pickup.

The event is part of a series called Spotless Service Saturday where business owners, civic organizations, churches, and residents unite to address the growing litter problem. This event coincides with The Great American Cleanup, an annual nationwide cleanup program initiated by Keep America Beautiful.

RAM stands for "Renewal Around the Midlands" with the motto of "Family, friends and neighbors...
RAM stands for "Renewal Around the Midlands" with the motto of "Family, friends and neighbors serving together."(clear)

Once the cleanup is complete, all participants will be invited to return supplies, receive thank-you gifts and lunch. The volunteer who collects the most trash will receive a prize.

And also picking up trash today are some of the 1,000 students who are gathering together for a huge community effort. Early this morning, students at Columbia International University hosted students of Benedict College and Columbia College for today’s kickoff of RAMServe.

RAM stands for "Renewal Around the Midlands" with the motto of "Family, friends and neighbors...
RAM stands for "Renewal Around the Midlands" with the motto of "Family, friends and neighbors serving together."(clear)

The Ram is the CIU mascot. And in this case, RAM stands for “Renewal Around the Midlands” with the motto of “Family, friends and neighbors serving together.” In addition to picking up litter, they’re doing repair projects, ringing bells for the Salvation Army to raise money for Ukraine, fixing a roof of a church building, and doing yard work for elderly residents. Even playing a board game with those who don’t have anyone. They’re also helping to organize clothes at the Oliver Gospel Mission Thrift Store.

Students from Ben Lippen, Dreher, Eau Claire and Lower Richland high schools also are spanning out across greater Columbia today to serve their community.

RAM stands for "Renewal Around the Midlands" with the motto of "Family, friends and neighbors...
RAM stands for "Renewal Around the Midlands" with the motto of "Family, friends and neighbors serving together."(clear)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

school bus generic
LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather threats
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe weather around the Midlands
The LCSD responding officer then arrived at Shivers’ residence, located in the 200 block of...
Lexington County man sentenced to 75 years in shooting death of girlfriend
Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
A student was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in their car at Spring Valley...
Spring Valley student arrested, loaded gun at school

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of a previous MORE Justice meeting.
MORE Justice meets with local leaders at yearly action event
MORE Justice meets with local leaders at yearly action event
MORE Justice meets with local leaders at yearly action event
Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will host NBC's new "American Song Contest" show starting on...
NBC’s American Song Contest will feature SC’s artist Monday, and he’s from the Midlands
FILE PHOTO of Salvation Army kettle and bell-ringer.
Salvation Army of the Midlands launches ‘Kettles for Ukraine’