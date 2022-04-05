SkyView
Sumter School District to dismiss early tomorrow due to severe weather threat

FILE PHOTO
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter School District will dismiss early tomorrow, according to an official Facebook post.

Due to the threat of severe weather in our area, all schools will dismiss early on Tuesday, April 5. Elementary Schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

