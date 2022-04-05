Soda City Live: Applications now open for FBI Teen Academy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What would it be like to work for the FBI? Students between the ages of 15 and 18 will get a chance to find out through a teen academy. Now is the time to apply.

Kevin Wheeler is the public affairs specialist with the FBI Columbia office. And Chiquanda Tillie is the community outreach specialist. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank for Soda City Live to talk about what happens at the academy.

The FBI Teen Academy course is July 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s held at the FBI Columbia field office headquarters which is at 151 Westpark Blvd. Applications and essays are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

There are qualifications for the application. You must be a U.S. citizen between the ages of 15 and 18. You must be enrolled in an accredited high school or homeschool environment recognized by your school district. And you need to have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

Apply online at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbia/community-outreach

