Prisma Health Midlands to pay $1 million in DOJ investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Prisma Health Midlands has agreed to pay $1 million to resolve allegations it violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

The allegations claim the company committed record keeping and dispensing violations. The civil settlement comes after an investigation from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This is the largest settlement of its kind in South Carolina.

Two patients of Prisma were arrested in November of 2018 on drug distribution charges. Investigators said they were able to obtain some of the drugs through Prisma pharmacies. U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis said, “When pharmacists ignore or disregard red flags, their actions allow controlled substance prescriptions to be diverted for illegitimate and dangerous purposes.”

The settlement does not include any admission of guilt from Prisma. The DOJ said over 100,000 Americans died from opiate overdoses in 2021. Prisma issued a statement on the announcement,

“Prisma Health has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for an issue that occurred several years ago. We fully cooperated throughout this process and appreciated the opportunity to work with the DOJ and DEA to resolve it.”

