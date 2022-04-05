SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather threats
Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
The LCSD responding officer then arrived at Shivers’ residence, located in the 200 block of...
Lexington County man sentenced to 75 years in shooting death of girlfriend
wis
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon, a few storms for Wednesday too
A student was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in their car at Spring Valley...
Spring Valley student arrested, loaded gun at school

Latest News

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
The Indiana State Police said evidence linked the deceased man to the Feb. 21, 1987, killings...
Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks
Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with storming Capitol
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during...
Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel, AP sources say