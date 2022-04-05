MORE Justice meets with local leaders at yearly action event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gun violence, mental health and affordable housing were all topics of discussion at MORE Justice’s Nehemiah action meeting.

The faith-based non-profit taking their ideas on the issues directly to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other local leaders.

The diverse congregations brought their idea of a gun problem analysis from the national network for safe communities.

Mayor Rickenmann said he met with local law enforcement and city council-- and would commit to meeting with a third-party entity to look at the community’s gun violence reduction strategy but would not commit to choosing the entity suggested by more justice.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook have been skeptical on these types of ideas.

More Justice said Lott declined his invite to Monday’s meeting and Holbrook did not respond to his.

Richland County Councilmembers Paul Livingston and Allison Terracio attended the event and committed to supporting affordable housing trust funds in Richland County.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.