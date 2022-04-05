LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather threats
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the threat of severe weather in the Midlands, the following school districts have decided to dismiss school early Tuesday.
- Clarendon School District Two
- Manning Early Childhood will dismiss at 11 a.m.
- Manning Primary School will dismiss at 11 a.m.
- Manning Elementary School will dismiss at 11 a.m.
- Manning Junior High School will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
- Manning High School will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
- Manning Optional Educational Center will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
- Lexington School District One
- Full-day, Pre-K programs, and elementary schools dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
- Half-day preschool programs (morning and afternoon sessions) will NOT meet.
- Middle schools dismiss at 12:10 p.m.
- High schools dismiss at 12:40 p.m.
- Lexington School District Two
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.
- Middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
- The Lexington Two Innovation Center will dismiss at 12 p.m.
- High schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- Lexington County School District 3
- B-L Primary School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
- B-L Elementary School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
- B-L Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
- B-L High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- Lexington-Richland School District 5
- All intermediate schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
- All elementary schools will dismiss at 10:40 a.m.
- Academy for Success will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
- All Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:35 a.m.
- Spring Hill High School will dismiss at 11:40 a.m.
- All Other High Schools dismiss at 11:55 a.m.
- Newberry County School District
- Elementary students will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
- Middle and high school students will dismiss at 11:30 am.
- Students will be provided lunch before dismissal.
- Orangeburg County School District
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
- Middle schools, K-12th grade schools, middle high schools, and stand-alone high schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- All students will be provided lunch or have a bagged lunch sent home with them prior to dismissal.
- Richland One School District
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
- High schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
- Middle schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- Students will be served breakfast and lunch before they are dismissed from school.
- Richland School District Two
- Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
- High schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
- All after-school events and activities, including after-school care, are canceled.
- Sumter School District
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
- Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
- High schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.