LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather threats

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(cbs46)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the threat of severe weather in the Midlands, the following school districts have decided to dismiss school early Tuesday.

  • Clarendon School District Two
    • Manning Early Childhood will dismiss at 11 a.m.
    • Manning Primary School will dismiss at 11 a.m.
    • Manning Elementary School will dismiss at 11 a.m.
    • Manning Junior High School will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
    • Manning High School will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
    • Manning Optional Educational Center will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
  • Lexington School District One
    • Full-day, Pre-K programs, and elementary schools dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
    • Half-day preschool programs (morning and afternoon sessions) will NOT meet.
    • Middle schools dismiss at 12:10 p.m.
    • High schools dismiss at 12:40 p.m.
  • Lexington School District Two
    • Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.
    • Middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
    • The Lexington Two Innovation Center will dismiss at 12 p.m.
    • High schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
  • Lexington County School District 3
    • B-L Primary School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
    • B-L Elementary School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
    • B-L Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
    • B-L High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
  • Lexington-Richland School District 5
    • All intermediate schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
    • All elementary schools will dismiss at 10:40 a.m.
    • Academy for Success will dismiss at 11:20 a.m.
    • All Middle Schools will dismiss at 11:35 a.m.
    • Spring Hill High School will dismiss at 11:40 a.m.
    • All Other High Schools dismiss at 11:55 a.m.
  • Newberry County School District
    • Elementary students will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
    • Middle and high school students will dismiss at 11:30 am.
      • Students will be provided lunch before dismissal.
  • Orangeburg County School District
    • Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
    • Middle schools, K-12th grade schools, middle high schools, and stand-alone high schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
    • Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
      • All students will be provided lunch or have a bagged lunch sent home with them prior to dismissal.
  • Richland One School District
    • Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.
    • High schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
    • Middle schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
      • Students will be served breakfast and lunch before they are dismissed from school.
  • Richland School District Two
    • Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
    • Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
    • High schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
      • All after-school events and activities, including after-school care, are canceled.
  • Sumter School District
    • Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
    • Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
    • High schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

