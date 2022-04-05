Kershaw Co. superintendent hired as superintendent of Dorchester District 2

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District’s Superintendent has been hired to become the Superintendent of Dorchester County School District 2.

Dr. Shane Robbins will become take up the position on July 1, according to a release from Kershaw County School District.

Board members voted 5-2 at a special called meeting Monday to hire Robbins after a debate about concerns brought to the board about his candidacy. DD2 Board Chair Gail Hughes telephoned Robbins during the meeting to inform him of the vote’s results, according to a report from WCSC.

Robbins has been the superintendent at KCSD since 2018.

“While I am excited about this new opportunity in Dorchester County, I am extremely proud to have served in KCSD and of all that we have achieved, especially during a pandemic,” he said. “I know that this school district will continue to thrive and be successful.”

