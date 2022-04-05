SkyView
Its National Caramel Popcorn Day!(Jamal Goss, WIS)
By Jamal Goss
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How many of you love caramel popcorn?

Wednesday is National Caramel Popcorn Day. Cromer’s on Main Street in Columbia showed WIS what goes into making one of America’s favorites snacks.

Its starts with Cromer’s famous popcorn. It’s cooked in a family recipe that includes a sweet-smelling caramel flavor. It’s something Marie Crowell has been stirring up for more than 35 years now.

“We use our regular popcorn and then we pour it into the pot,” Crowell said. “I try to make sure some of them aren’t on the paddles.”

While the popcorn is flavoring in the production room Charlotte Cromer-Turner is keeping the family’s peanut and popcorn flavors tradition going. She’s the last Cromer alive. Her grandfather Julian Cromer started the business in the 1930s selling peanuts and then popcorn covered in different flavors.

“One thing led to another and he finally went into a business on Main Street,” Cromer-Turner said. Meanwhile, Crowell says caramel is a top pick that takes about 15 minutes to make before it’s bagged up and shipped nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

