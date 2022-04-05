FIRST ALERT: Tornado spotted in Allendale County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tornado went through the downtown Allendale area late Tuesday afternoon, and there were reports of damage, including possible torn-off roofs.

A tornado warning was issued around 5:30 p.m. for the Swainsboro area. The tornadoes in Emanuel and Allendale counties were observed and not just radar-indicated.

The radar images indicated dust and/or debris being thrown into the air. The National Weather Service issued an alert about a large, damaging tornado, and posts on social media showed a wedge or possible multiple-vortex tornado.

The tornado was headed to the northeast, and News 12 First Alert meteorologists said the storm was headed toward Bamberg County. Orangeburg County was also an area of concern.

Meanwhile, tornado watches or warnings were issued for several areas of the southern CSRA on both sides of the Savannah River. Other portions of the CSRA were seeing very heavy rain, and traffic on Interstate 20 in the Augusta area was at a standstill.

Meteorologists warned that this could just be the start of severe weather for the region, which could continue into the evening. Flooding was also a concern in some areas, particularly Edgefield County.

The weather forecast led to the cancellation of Masters practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, and patrons were sent home. They’ll have the opportunity to buy tickets for the Tuesday of Masters week next year, the golf club said.

