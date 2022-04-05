SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia issues warning to drivers ahead of Tuesday storms

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(WEEK / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia issued a warning Tuesday morning for drivers ahead of potential storms. The city urged caution for drivers on streets that may flood. These intersections have been known to have high water during heavy rain:

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens Blossom and Henderson Blossom and Saluda Harden and Santee Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst Adger and Devine Wheat and Sumter Wheat and Pickens Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Barnwell and Pendleton

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and N. Main

Bull and Laurel

Columbia said anyone who sees flooding should not try to drive through it. Dangers of flooded roads can include downed power lines or sharp objects below the water.

Blocked storm drains can be reported to the Public Works Street Division at 545-3780 during regular business hours and Customer Care at 545-3300 after 5 p.m. and on weekends. The alternate non-emergency number is 252-2911.

Downed trees can be reported to the the Forestry Division at 545-3860. After 5 p.m., call the Customer Care Center at 545-3300. Drivers that see emergency situations are urged to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of the Midlands
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
Stevenson is charged with attempted murder for the incident that happened on the evening of...
Man charged with attempted murder after dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Forest Heights Elementary School
Threats made to elementary school
The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident

Latest News

Damage in Allendale County from Tuesday's tornado.
Midlands picks up pieces after storms hit South Carolina
Bruce Vandermosten
Shooter dead, 2 hurt after Anderson Co. plant shooting
The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force and the Lexington County Sheriff’s...
Lexington County men arrested in child sex abuse cases
The program is accepting new participants for their ongoing study.
Early autism detection at U of SC offers help and hope to families
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
Bill to fire all USC Board Trustees is on House’s fast track