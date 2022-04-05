Columbia issues warning to drivers ahead of Tuesday storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia issued a warning Tuesday morning for drivers ahead of potential storms. The city urged caution for drivers on streets that may flood. These intersections have been known to have high water during heavy rain:

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens Blossom and Henderson Blossom and Saluda Harden and Santee Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst Adger and Devine Wheat and Sumter Wheat and Pickens Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Barnwell and Pendleton

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and N. Main

Bull and Laurel

Columbia said anyone who sees flooding should not try to drive through it. Dangers of flooded roads can include downed power lines or sharp objects below the water.

Blocked storm drains can be reported to the Public Works Street Division at 545-3780 during regular business hours and Customer Care at 545-3300 after 5 p.m. and on weekends. The alternate non-emergency number is 252-2911.

Downed trees can be reported to the the Forestry Division at 545-3860. After 5 p.m., call the Customer Care Center at 545-3300. Drivers that see emergency situations are urged to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.