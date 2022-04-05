SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports

FILE - Rental vehicles are parked outside a Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in...
FILE - Rental vehicles are parked outside a Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in south Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The new CEO of Hertz says he’s working to fix a glitch in the rental-car giant’s systems that has led to some of its customers being wrongly accused of stealing cars they had rented.

Stephen Scherr, who took over as CEO on Feb. 28, said the company has changed its practices to fix problems that have occurred when cars were reported stolen but the transaction was improperly recorded in Hertz’s system.

“This is among the first things that I have started to look to take care of and deal with in the first 30 days I’ve been at the company,” Scherr told CNBC on Monday. “It is not acceptable to Hertz to have any customer ... caught up in some of what has happened.”

Some Hertz customers have said they were arrested and jailed because the company accused them of stealing cars that they had paid to rent and in some cases had returned long before their arrest.

It’s not clear how many people are affected. More than 200 customers asked a federal judge in Delaware to Hertz to disclose records about erroneous theft reports, and the judge ruled in the renters’ favor in February.

Scherr said the false reports involve several hundred customers out of Hertz’s 15 million annual transactions, but lawyers for the customers say the number is more like 8,000.

“We have changed our policies to avoid the possibility of this happening again,” Scherr said. “No one customer should be put through that.”

Scherr said that in some cases, vehicles have been reported as stolen, the report was withdrawn when the vehicle was found, “but that rescission wasn’t recognized.”

The CEO of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. appeared on CNBC to tout a plan to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years. The Estero, Florida-based company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020, as it struggled under heavy debt and a drop in travel caused by the pandemic. It operates Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty car-rental brands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather threats
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe weather around the Midlands
The LCSD responding officer then arrived at Shivers’ residence, located in the 200 block of...
Lexington County man sentenced to 75 years in shooting death of girlfriend
Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
A student was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in their car at Spring Valley...
Spring Valley student arrested, loaded gun at school

Latest News

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.
Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe weather around the Midlands
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw,...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation