SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

US obesity rates increased during COVID pandemic, study says

A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more...
A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more and smoked less.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans got fatter during the COVID pandemic.

A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows obesity rates among adults in the U.S. got worse during the COVID pandemic.

The average body mass index in the U.S. increased by 0.6% between March of 2020 and March of 2021 over the previous year, the study says.

The increase happened even as exercise participation rates soared by 4.4%, and as people slept 1.5% more and smoked 4% less.

Researchers didn’t look at diets, so people may have eaten less healthy foods.

A rise in the consumption of alcohol may also have contributed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
Police lights
Newberry County looking for suspects who fled a traffic accident on I-26
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
FILE - (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
Best Street-Newberry Police suspect
Another suspect has been arrested in the Newberry homicide investigation

Latest News

$4.8 million settlement for Julian Lewis family
State of Georgia reaches settlement with widow of man shot, killed by state trooper
FILE PHOTO
Former Cardinal Newman student arrested after making threats against school
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
FILE PHOTO
Deputies search for suspect in church urination case
Polish woman living in Hilton Head housing Ukrainian refugees in her European home