Traffic backed up on I-95 southbound

traffic block on I-95
traffic block on I-95(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
ORGANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, traffic is stopped on I-95 southbound.

The roadway is blocked right now about a mile before the I-26 interchange.

There is a report of a vehicle fire.

We are going to keep you updated as we get more information.

