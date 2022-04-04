Traffic backed up on I-95 southbound

ORGANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, traffic is stopped on I-95 southbound.

The roadway is blocked right now about a mile before the I-26 interchange.

There is a report of a vehicle fire.

We are going to keep you updated as we get more information.

