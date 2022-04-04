SkyView
Three family members arrested after 21-year-old woman killed in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard and Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office said three people are charged after a deadly domestic shooting.

The incident occurred Sunday on Vista Circle in Moore.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 21-year-old Victoria Long, who goes by Donna Grace according to her family.

Deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Long was transported to the hospital but passed away from her injuries at 1:38 p.m.

Everyone else in the house was taken to the sheriff’s office for interviews.

The sheriff’s office later arrested three family members in connection with the shooting.

From left to right: Matthew Long, Donald Long and Carolyn Long.
From left to right: Matthew Long, Donald Long and Carolyn Long.(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

The victim’s husband, 25-year-old Matthew Long, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Long was denied bond at a hearing Monday afternoon. He will have to appear before a circuit court judge.

Donald Long, 71, is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. Carolyn Long, 77, is charged with obstructing justice. Deputies confirmed that Donald and Carolyn Long are Matthew Long’s parents.

Carolyn Long called 911 after the shooting and lied about an intruder shooting and killing Donna Grace Long, according to the solicitor. In her bond hearing, the solicitor played the 911 call.

In the recording, Carolyn Long tells the dispatcher she doesn’t know who the shooter is or where they went. The solicitor said the sheriff’s office dispatched K9s and a helicopter to search for the alleged intruder based on her lie.

Her bond was set at $5,000 and she will be placed on GPS monitoring. She was ordered to surrender any passports. She can’t have any contact with the victim’s family or her codefendants, son, or husband.

“One of you is going to have to find another place to stay,” the judge said.

Donald Long’s bond was set at $10,000 and he will be placed on GPS monitoring. The judge ordered him to surrender any passports and he isn’t allowed to have contact with the victim’s family, his son, or his wife.

You can watch the full bond hearing down below.

Matthew Long, Donald Long and Carolyn Long appear in bond court. (WARNING: Bond hearing contains graphic content)

