Suspect charged after allegedly trying to rob multiple Upstate businesses

Samuel Olen McClain
Samuel Olen McClain(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after attempting to rob multiple Upstate businesses last week.

Deputies said the first incident happened on March 30, 2022, at the Truist Bank on Asheville Highway in Inman. The suspect, 65-year-old Samuel Olen McClain, allegedly went to the bank teller and passed them a note asking for money. The teller refused his request, and Mcclain fled the scene in a blue Dodge Dakota. The Inman Police Department then responded to the scene and began investigating.

Mcclain then went to Briar Patch on Goodjoin Road in Campobello and supposedly pumped over $50 worth of gas into his truck and drove off without paying.

Lastly, Mcclain drove to the Redi Mart on Highway 357 and gave the clerk a note that stated “give me the money, be quite, don’t get hurt.” The clerk refused to give any money and reached for the panic alarm as McClain fled the scene.

Deputies were able to identify McClain as the suspect during their investigation. According to deputies, McClain has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 1979. They added that he has spent time in prison for Armed Robberies and accessory to a Homicide.

Following these incidents, McClain was charged with 2 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery and one charge of Petit Larceny (Enhanced).

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

