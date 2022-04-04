SkyView
Spring Valley student arrested, loaded gun at school

A student was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in their car at Spring Valley...
A student was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in their car at Spring Valley High School.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a student was arrested Monday from Spring Valley High School.

Officials said the 16-year-old is facing charges after a loaded handgun was discovered inside their vehicle on campus. In addition to the gun, marijuana was also found inside the car.

Law enforcement shared that no threats had been made regarding the weapon or to the school. The student is charged with possession of a weapon under 18, possession of a weapon on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana.

The school shared with families an update on the situation. It read in part,

“Administrators and our School Resource Officer conducted a search after an administrator observed the student behaving in a way that caused the administrator some concern. The SRO immediately took possession of the weapon and an illegal substance also found during the search. School administrators and our SROs followed district procedures and board policy in administering disciplinary and legal consequences.”

