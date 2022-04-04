Soda City Live: UofSC School of Music hosts Musical Feast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For 40 years, the University of South Carolina’s, School of Music has raised money for Music School students.

Thursday, April 14, the school will host the “Musical Feast” at the Koger Center for the Arts.

The event will feature refreshments and more.

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.