Soda City Live: Mother celebrates her daughter’s life with outreach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the sunshine after the rain. A mother hosts community outreach events to mark the 1 year anniversary of her daughter, Sanaa Amenhotep’s tragic death.

Saleemah Graham, is the founder of M.O.S.T ( Mother’s Of Slain Teens) a group she created to support mothers who have also lost their children to violence.

Through her initiative, she is hosting a balloon release, Zumba session, and scholarship banquet. Proceeds from these events will benefit “Cakie’s Scholarship Fund”.

“Cakie” was what Graham’s daughter was affectionately called.

The balloon release will be held at North Spring Park, Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m.

The scholarship banquet will be held Friday, April 8th at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

The Zumba Event will be at the Southern School of Ballet, Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Entry is $10 in advance and $13 at the door.

