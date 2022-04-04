Soda City Live: 6-year-old twins have local lemonade business
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’re never too old or too young to start a business.
Mariah Jeffcoat is the mother of 6-year-olds, Malia and Faith.
The girls are the proud owners of a thriving lemonade business, not stand, but business.
Follow them on social media, here.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.