Salvation Army of the Midlands launches ‘Kettles for Ukraine’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands has started an initiative to support the efforts in Ukraine.

The program, called Kettles for Ukraine is a one-week initiative that will see 100% of proceeds to support the families impacted by the crisis in Ukraine, according to organizers.

“Thank you to the dedicated bell ringers and venues allowing bell ringers to ring this week at their store locations,” said Craddock. “Through strong community support, we will be able to raise funds that will help to provide food, clothes, blankets, and emotional and spiritual care to those who have been displaced from their homes and are seeking refuge.”

The Salvation Army is an international organization and has a presence in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

