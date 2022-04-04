Richland School District 2 monitoring weather, potential early dismissals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two administrators are monitoring the weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

An email sent to parents of students in the district says a final decision has not been made at this time, but employees and parents are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of schools dismissing early on Tuesday.

The email stated that forecasts call for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes.

The district expects to receive an update from the Emergency Services Department of Richland County Monday evening and will determine if schools may need to be dismissed early.

Updates will be posted on the Richland School District Two website.

Parents and employees will also receive messages from the district’s mass notification system.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.