SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl

DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a teenager missing since Thursday.

DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black, white and pink pajama pants with a black hoodie, police say.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her location is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
Police lights
Newberry County looking for suspects who fled a traffic accident on I-26
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
FILE - (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
Best Street-Newberry Police suspect
Another suspect has been arrested in the Newberry homicide investigation