Police need help finding teen who ran away in Anderson

Destinee Zykeria Young
Destinee Zykeria Young(City of Anderson Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen last seen on Sunday, April 3.

The department said Destinee Zykeria Young ran away and was last seen at 211 Dickens Avenue in Anderson.

Young is described as approximately five foot three and 110 pounds. She has long black braided hair and her last clothing description is yellow and black pants and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information on where Destinee Young may be is asked to call the Detective Dustin Morgan at 864-221-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number 22-11272.

