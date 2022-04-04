Deputies search for suspect in church urination case

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators are seeking a motorist who urinated on a church’s doors.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday just after 9 a.m.

“This is the utmost display of disrespect in this one single act,” the sheriff said. “It’s incomprehensible at times how much animosity some people have toward entities that only show love and compassion.”

Ravenell said that Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators received a call about a white male with a “man bun” and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Security video from the Highway 301 and Hollis Road facility shows a white Volkswagen drive up to the front doors.

The video then shows a suspect leave out the car and place various materials around the front door after he exits the vehicle then goes on to urinate on the front doors before going back into the vehicle and driving off.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information on the subject to contact the OCSO at 1-803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (271-6372).

