SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies search for suspect in church urination case

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Live 5 News)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators are seeking a motorist who urinated on a church’s doors.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday just after 9 a.m.

“This is the utmost display of disrespect in this one single act,” the sheriff said. “It’s incomprehensible at times how much animosity some people have toward entities that only show love and compassion.”

Ravenell said that Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators received a call about a white male with a “man bun” and wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Security video from the Highway 301 and Hollis Road facility shows a white Volkswagen drive up to the front doors.

The video then shows a suspect leave out the car and place various materials around the front door after he exits the vehicle then goes on to urinate on the front doors before going back into the vehicle and driving off.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information on the subject to contact the OCSO at 1-803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (271-6372).

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
Police lights
Newberry County looking for suspects who fled a traffic accident on I-26
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
FILE - (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
Best Street-Newberry Police suspect
Another suspect has been arrested in the Newberry homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Former Cardinal Newman student arrested after making threats against school
Polish woman living in Hilton Head housing Ukrainian refugees in her European home
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms Tuesday; more storms Wednesday evening into early Thursday
FILE PHOTO
Richland School District 2 monitoring weather, potential early dismissals