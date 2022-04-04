SkyView
NBC’s American Song Contest will feature SC’s artist Monday, and he’s from the Midlands

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will host NBC's new "American Song Contest" show starting on...
Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will host NBC's new "American Song Contest" show starting on March 21.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (WIS) - A new series on NBC is showcasing the voices around America, and one of those voices is going to be Irmo native, Jesse Leprotti.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST -- Episode 103 Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Jesse LeProtti (SC) --...
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST -- Episode 103 Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Jesse LeProtti (SC) -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)(NBC | Chris Haston/NBC)
RELATED STORY | Soda City Live: Irmo Native in American Song Contest

“American Song Contest” features live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, and Leprotti was chosen to represent South Carolina.

Leprotti says he has been singing since he was 6 years old, and according to his artist profile, he has some range. He describes his style as R&B, soul, and pop, with electronic elements.

His musical influences came from a music festival he used to always attend with his family in South Carolina.

The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will be announced the winner.

Leprotti makes his first appearance on the show Monday, April 4 at 8 p.m.

