Masters updates: Monday, April 4, 2022

Look here for continuous updates from the News 12 staff operating out of Augusta National Golf Club during Masters 2022
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.(Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
1:14 p.m.: Players getting in some practice

11:10 a.m.: Augusta National issues report on grass

Here’s the height of cut of the grass on the golf course, as reported this morning by Augusta National Golf Club:

  • Tees: 5/16 inch
  • Fairways: 3/8 inch
  • Second cut: 1 3/8 inches
  • Collars: 1/4 inch
  • Greens surrounds: 5/16 inch
  • Greens: 1/8 inch

All mowings are subject to weather conditions and growth, Augusta National says.

10:50 a.m.: Photo gallery | Players make the rounds at Augusta National

10:05 a.m.: Names to watch at this year’s Masters

The group of contenders at the Masters is getting longer as golf is getting deeper. Among the favorites this week are Justin Thomas because he’s always in the mix and Jon Rahm because he spent the past seven months at No. 1. Dustin Johnson is trending. Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1 in the world and never seems to have a bad major. Neither does Xander Schauffele, a runner-up a few years ago. Rory McIlroy is always worth watching as he goes for the final leg of the Grand Slam. As for Tiger Woods? He hasn’t announced whether he’ll play.

9:51 a.m. Masters trivia time

Masters trivia: Which player was runner-up at the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods? Click on the next photo for the answer.

8:39 a.m.: Photo gallery | Patrons enjoy the course

8:17 a.m.: Cameron Davis is getting ready to tee off

This year will be the Masters debut for Davis, 27. He’s just made two majors appearances. Our crew on the course will keep you updated on the latest developments.

8:10 a.m.: We’ll hear from the players today

Coming up today ... News conferences are planned today by several players in this year’s Masters Tournament. Watch for coverage here on WRDW.com and on News 12. Here’s the news conference lineup for today:

  • 1:30 p.m. Cameron Smith
  • 2 p.m. Patrick Cantlay
  • 2:30 p.m. Collin Morikawa
  • 3:30 p.m. Aaron Jarvis and Keita Nakajima
  • 4 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau

7:44 a.m.: The gates have opened

The course opens at Augusta National Golf Club, welcoming Masters 2022 patrons. The gates opened shortly after 7 a.m. It will be the first full-scale Masters in two years, promising the full experience. One highlight could be the official return of Tiger Woods to professional golf. He’s been mostly sidelined since suffering debilitating injuries in a February 2021 car crash. He’s on the player list for this year’s Masters, played a practice round a few days ago and came to Augusta National again on Sunday for more practice. But he said he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll play.

SUNDAY

3:21 p.m.: Tiger Woods steps onto practice range

Golf superstar Tiger Woods showed up on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club just ahead of the Masters for what could be a big comeback bid.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

