Lexington County man sentenced to 75 years

Shivers was found guilty of Murder and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Roselynn Cedeno, which occurred at 216 Carriage Hill Court in 2019.(Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vincent T. Shivers, 52, received a sentence of 75 years in prison, this sentencing is following his arrest for murder in the shooting death of his then-girlfriend Roselynn Cedeno, who was 45 years old.

She was 45 years old.(11th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

On September 3, 2019, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department received a request for a welfare check after Shivers failed to appear for his job as a finance manager at a local business in Columbia.

The LCSD responding officer then arrived at Shivers’ residence, located at 216 Carriage Hill Court to conduct a welfare check, but there was no response.

After no one answered, the deputy observed a body in plain view inside the master bedroom through a glass balcony door.

After no one answered, the deputy observed a body in plain view inside the master bedroom through a glass balcony door.(Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office)

Cedeno had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body and numerous HPR .45 caliber shell casings surrounded her on the floor, there were no signs of forced entry into the residence.

A forensic autopsy determined that Roselynn Cedeno sustained at least 7 gunshot wounds, including two gunshot wounds that entered her back.

Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin imposed the sentence following a jury trial in Lexington County.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Tuesday, March 29.

Shivers has been transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of the sentence. He is not eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

