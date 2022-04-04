Irmo native to compete in American Song Contest on NBC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo native is set to take the stage on American Song Contest.

Jesse Leprotti is known for his wide vocal range, crisp live performances and diverse music catalog that includes pop, R&B, soul, electronic and many more styles, according to his contest biography. He will represent South Carolina in the competition.

Contestants in NBC’s newest music show will have a chance to showcase their musical abilities. Leprotti will perform his original song LIVE during the show, which airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

WIS’s Sierra Artemus spoke to Leprotti recently on Soda City Live.

Artists from across the United States will perform original pieces and be critiqued by a panel of judges and receive votes from viewers through the NBC One App and on Tik Tok.

Fans at home can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok.

At the end of the night, one artist is selected by a national jury of music industry experts to automatically advance to the Semi-Finals. Then, America’s votes help to decide which three additional artists will advance.

