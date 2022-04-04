SkyView
Gamecocks heading home

The Gamecocks are returning to South Carolina
The Gamecocks are returning to South Carolina
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are heading home after their championship victory. WIS News 10′s Judi Gatson was at the airport in Minneapolis as the team drove in to get on their plane. The team is scheduled to return to Columbia for a celebration at around 2:30 p.m.

