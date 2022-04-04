Gamecocks heading home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are heading home after their championship victory. WIS News 10′s Judi Gatson was at the airport in Minneapolis as the team drove in to get on their plane. The team is scheduled to return to Columbia for a celebration at around 2:30 p.m.

We are truly blessed. @GamecockWBB FAMs we have joined you in being CHAMPIONS. You are the very best. Thank you for your love, support and critique throughout our championship season. Throw the 24hr rule out the door…and let’s celebrate and enjoy for a good little while. ❤️ up — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 4, 2022

