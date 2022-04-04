SkyView
Former Cardinal Newman student arrested after making threats against school

FILE PHOTO
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old has been charged after making threats against Cardinal Newman High School.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, Evan Nathaniel Musto withdrew as a student from Cardinal Newman last Thursday, and on Friday sent a message containing threats against the school to another student.

Lott says three separate faculty members were also mentioned in Musto’s threat.

The student who received the message contacted school administrators, and additional security was provided for a soccer match Friday night.

Musto was arrested without incident at his home Monday afternoon, investigators say.

He has been booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

