FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong storms Tuesday; more storms Wednesday evening into early Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a good chance of rain and storms this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few more clouds in the area. It will remain dry with overnight low temperatures in the mid 50s.

· Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day.

· We’re tracking heavy rain and strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could also be severe with gusty winds and potential tornadoes. Flooding is also possible.

· A few more showers and storms could come with a cold front Wednesday evening into Thursday. We’ll watch the forecast closely.

· More sunshine pushes in for Friday. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

· It will be a bit cooler Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Low temperatures late Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop into the upper 30s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking strong storms Tuesday. Then, a few more storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

But first, for tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. We’re expecting dry weather with overnight low temperatures in the mid 50s.

Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day!

A frontal system will move through the area Tuesday, bringing the threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to the Midlands, mainly by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could also be severe.

As of this writing, there are Marginal, Slight and Enhanced Risks for strong to severe thunderstorms in the Palmetto State and especially over the Midlands. That means there is a heightened threat for damaging winds and tornadoes. So, stay weather aware with your WIS First Alert Weather App.

Flash flooding will also be possible. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain chances are around 70%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

A cold front will push in Wednesday into Thursday. A few showers and possibly a few isolated strong storms could develop Wednesday evening into early Thursday. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Alert Days may be posted.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Wednesday and then in the mid 70s Thursday.

For Friday, we’ll see sunny, breezy weather in the area. High temperatures will cool into the mid 60s.

By Saturday, we’ll see even cooler weather with highs in the upper 50s. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. A Mild Night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Strong Storms Likely (70%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Storms (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Even Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

