SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Darlington Co. deputies raid convenience stores suspected of violating hemp act; 2 charged

Two men are charged with unlawful handling of hemp after search warrants were executed at...
Two men are charged with unlawful handling of hemp after search warrants were executed at several Darlington County convenience stores.(Source: DCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are charged with unlawful handling of hemp after search warrants were executed at several Darlington County convenience stores.

Deputies identified the men as Gameel Al Saidi and Jigarkumar Patel.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrants were executed between March 30 and April 3 on convenience stores suspected of violating the Hemp Farming Act.

Deputies said they also seized other illegal THC products that were listed for sale inside the stores during the operation.

Left to right: Gameel Al Saidi and Jigarkumar Patel.
Left to right: Gameel Al Saidi and Jigarkumar Patel.(Source: W/ Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

According to arrest warrants, authorities found unprocessed hemp at 641 Tobacco and Vape Shop on Weaver Street. Al Saidi is reportedly the owner of the store.

Deputies allege Patel also had possessed unprocessed hemp. In addition, he was allegedly selling prescription Viagra.

Al Saidi and Patel have been released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on personal recognizance bonds.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks to be welcomed home after national championship win
Police lights
Newberry County looking for suspects who fled a traffic accident on I-26
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
FILE - (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
Best Street-Newberry Police suspect
Another suspect has been arrested in the Newberry homicide investigation

Latest News

After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks to be welcomed home after national championship win
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking strong storms for Tuesday afternoon
Bojangles million dollar gas giveaway.
Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas
Officials are investigating a death in Greenville County
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot to death in Greenville Co.
FILE PHOTO of Salvation Army kettle and bell-ringer.
Salvation Army of the Midlands launches ‘Kettles for Ukraine’