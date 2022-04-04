SkyView
Columbia Police searching for missing teen

Police are searching for Ka'lieea Watkins.
Police are searching for Ka'lieea Watkins.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department Officers are looking for teenager Ka’lieea Watkins.

Watkins left home without permission and is believed to have taken the bus out of state.

Contact the Midland CrimeStoppers if you have information on her whereabouts.

