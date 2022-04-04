Columbia Police searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department Officers are looking for teenager Ka’lieea Watkins.

Watkins left home without permission and is believed to have taken the bus out of state.

Contact the Midland CrimeStoppers if you have information on her whereabouts.

Here's updated info on juvenile runaways. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are looking for Ka'lieea Watkins. She recently left home without permission & may have taken a bus out of state. Know where she can be found? Contact @MidlandsCrime. More details, here:https://t.co/l3IAsgs923 pic.twitter.com/8OGbEYV5MM — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 4, 2022

