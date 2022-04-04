SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas

Bojangles million dollar gas giveaway.
Bojangles million dollar gas giveaway.(Bojangles)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles is giving away $1 million in free gas to help relieve pain for customers at the pump.

The restaurant said that starting Monday, April 4, and lasting until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of side, and tea will come with a $10 gas gift card.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer in a news release. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

According to data compiled by AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022. The restaurant said as a “family-forward” chain, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The restaurant mentioned Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks to be welcomed home after national championship win
Police lights
Newberry County looking for suspects who fled a traffic accident on I-26
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
FILE - (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
House passes legislation to decriminalize marijuana
Best Street-Newberry Police suspect
Another suspect has been arrested in the Newberry homicide investigation

Latest News

After an incredible season the Gamecocks are the NCAA National Champions.
Gamecocks to be welcomed home after national championship win
wis
FIRST ALERT- Tracking strong storms for Tuesday afternoon
Officials are investigating a death in Greenville County
Homicide investigation underway after woman shot to death in Greenville Co.
FILE PHOTO of Salvation Army kettle and bell-ringer.
Salvation Army of the Midlands launches ‘Kettles for Ukraine’